Model Behati Prinsloo caused a frenzy on Instagram when she shared a cheeky photo of her husband Adam Levine and their daughter Dusty Rose hanging around their home.





In the sweet pic, Levine is walking hand in hand (and in the buff) with their daughter. Prinsloo kept things safe-for-work by putting a peach emoji over their bums.

“Same butt different 🧡,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo and seemed to really appreciate the adorable father-daughter moment.

“this is just the cutest thing ever – thanks for sharing,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “OMG Adam 😍 dusty is so cute 😘!”

In September, the couple announced they are expecting another child together after Prinsloo shared a sultry bikini pic with her growing baby bump on display.

“ROUND 2….” she wrote at the time.

Levine later appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where he announced that the family is expecting a little sister for Dusty Rose.

“Do you know if it’s a boy or a girl?” DeGeneres asked during his early November appearance.

“It’s a girl. We are having another girl,” Levine confirmed as the audience cheered. As for the name, Levine said, “We’re already working on it. It’s going. It’s happening.”

He also admitted that he wants a big family with his wife, but Prinsloo wants an even bigger brood.

“I want a lot [of babies]. I thrive in chaos,” Levine said. “We love it. And, [Behati] wants like 100 babies, but I don’t know if I can do that!”