Baby fever is at an all-time high for fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as they now think yet another sister is expecting!

In addition to Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, fans are now speculating that model Kendall Jenner is pregnant after she posted a selfie that some claim is showing off a tiny baby bump.





“Loner life,” Jenner captioned a mirror selfie in which she sports a black-and-white polka-dot dress.

loner life 👽 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Fans were quick to point out her “bump,” sparking rumors that a fourth Kardashian-Jenner could be entering the world in 2018.

“Is Kendal Jenner pregnant?!?” one Instagram user commented, with many, many more asking the same question.

Others, however, argued that perhaps she ate a large lunch or that the lighting in the picture simply gave the illusion of a baby bump.

“People gonna call her pregnant now, it’s the lighting and the dress!!” one wrote.

Either way, it’s not surprising that fans have babies on their minds considering the baby boom Jenner’s family went through this year. Kim Kardashian West is currently expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate any day now. Meanwhile, Khloe finally confirmed she’s pregnant a few weeks ago after months of rumors. Six months into her pregnancy, it won’t be too long now before she meets her first child with boyfriend and NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Sister Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, has yet to break her silence on pregnancy rumors that have been swirling since the early fall. However, it’s rumored that she will welcome her first bundle of joy with boyfriend Travis Scott in early 2018.

