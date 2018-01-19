It appears Justin Bieber and his mom are back to being tight as ever!

The 23-year-old singer and his mother, Pattie Mallette, went on vacation together and posted a photo of the two of them on a boat to gush over her “amazing young man.”





RELATED: Justin Bieber shows of his spiritual side while enjoying a topless airplane journey

The 41-year-old mom took to Instagram in support of her son amid disapproval from his girlfriend Selena Gomez’s mother.

“I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” Mallette wrote. “None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good ‘fruit’ you bear.”

She added in the message on Thursday, “I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back … Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?” she continued.

The show of support comes just a few years after Bieber revealed to Billboard Magazine that he and his mother’s relationship was “pretty nonexisting.”

“I was distant because I was ashamed,” he told the magazine. “I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was.” Bieber regularly made headlines for controversies including public urination, a conviction for egging a neighbors house and a DUI.

RELATED: Selena Gomez’s mom reportedly had such a negative reaction to her daughter’s relationship with Justin Bieber that she ended up in the hospital

He continued, “We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust.”

From the looks of these new vacation photos, it’s clear that the pop star and his mom are closer than ever, especially in light of the rift between him and his girlfriend’s mother.

Bieber and Gomez, 25, rekindled their relationship in October after a three-year separation, with public speculation that Mandy Teefey, 41, Gomez’s mom, did not approve of the reunion. Teefey reportedly confirmed to Gossip Cop that she was “not happy” with the couple, but said that “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”