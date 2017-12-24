Menu
Dad-to-be John Stamos's childhood Christmas photo proves he's wanted a kid of his own for a long time
Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley are celebrating 10 years of marriage in the buff!

The couple wed in December 2007, and to celebrate, they recreated a moment from then they were dating 10 years ago.


“So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people!” the actress began the lengthy post.

She continued:

A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man. I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor.

She went on:

When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan. He has bolstered my spirits more times than I can count and he has led me through the darkness back into the light even more times than that. In quiet moments of reflection I feel an overwhelming gratitude that I married this man. This man with his giant, compassionate heart. His laugh so hard I cry sense of humor. His passion and positivity. His talent and drive. His broad chested, sexy “I got this” attitude. His joyful, unconditionally loving parenting style. I don’t think there’s a person who’s met him that doesn’t love him and I get to call him mine.

Heigl wrapped things up by writing, “He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me. So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some! #10thweddinganniversary #We’reStillTogether!”

Kelley also commemorated the occasion by sharing a sweet message to his wife from their wedding day.

“10 years ago today me and my beautiful bride walked down the isle together solidifying our love and partnership. Life has thrown its many twists and turns at us and we’ve navigated every move together with grace and passion – I couldn’t love you more @katherineheigl – you are the soul to my groove !! Lets keep this dance goin strong my little Charleston Shag😘,” he wrote.

The couple have three children together, Nancy Leigh, 9, Adalaide Marie Hope, 5, and Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. 1.

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley got naked on Instagram to celebrate 10 years of marriage Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
