Kathy Griffin shared a scathing letter Facebook early Friday morning accusing Bravo host Andy Cohen of allegedly raping a man.

The comedian, who previously feuded with Cohen, shared the letter from a man who accused him of rape in 1989.





Griffin took to social media Friday morning writing, “Morning kids… The Mayor of Zero Fucksville here. I find it hilarious that Andy Cohen’s current ad campaign for WWHL has a premise that implies that no matter where he goes people just want to spill their guts to him. People have been opening up to me for decades in any way they can, in fact here’s just one example of someone who couldn’t help but tell me their story. Enjoy your morning tea. Prepare yourself for some of his transparent retaliation. Do you know me now b*tch?”

“Hi Kathy – I slept with Andy Cohen. That is he actually pushed me down on my bed and it went from there,” the letter began. Names of some of those allegedly involved, including the accuser were redacted. The alleged victim, Forrest, wrote that he met Cohen through his friend Amanda in the fall of 1989 while they attended classes together at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“As both of you know, Andy Cohen is a little guy. I happen to be 6 feet tall. He rather assertively had his way with me. It was very one-sided, and I was a sensitive idealist young gay guy who thought, quite mistakenly of course, that I might have met someone special,” Forrest wrote. “His best friend, Amanda [redacted], was (and probably still is) self-centered and very entitled.”

Forrest claimed that Amanda often used him and that he was a “bit of a doormat” back then but was open to meeting Cohen after she said, “My best friend is gay and you’re gay. He’s visiting from Boston University and you two have to meet!”

The alleged victim wrote that he was attracted to Cohen in the photos Amanda provided before the initial meeting and thought he was “handsome.”

“When he arrived, our mutual friends met as a group for beers. At the end of the evening, Andy asked to come back with me to my apartment,” Forrest wrote. He stated that he lived alone at the time, and when they got into his bedroom, Cohen “suddenly without a word pushed my (sic) down on my bed.”

“It was much more gratifying for him than it was for me as the interaction seemed entirely directed toward him getting off,” he wrote. “By the way, Andy is a small gay, not just in height.”

“However, being as naive and delicate as I was, I was caught up by his confidence and apparent charms,” he wrote. Forrest stated that he would continue to see Cohen but the next day, he got “vague eyes” from Cohen. “So, it was clear to me then that his interest in me was momentary, and I felt used.”

Forrest told Griffin that he has “thought very little of Andy and Amanda” in the last 20 years but is “reminded of [their] encounter” every time he sees him on TV.

This isn’t the first time Griffin has torn into Cohen. When Cohen was announced as Griffin’s replacement on CNN New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper, he pretended not to know who Griffin was while being interviewed by a reporter. Following the interview, Griffin took to Twitter claiming that Cohen “treated me like a dog” while he was her boss for 10 years and said he was “deeply misogynistic.”