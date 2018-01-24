Katie Couric shared a beautiful tribute to her late husband Jay Monahan on Jan. 24, the 20th anniversary of his death.

In the photo, Monahan, who died from colon cancer in 1998, is holding one of the couple’s daughters and smiling into the camera.





“Jay Monahan January 9, 1956-January 24, 1998,” she wrote. “Twenty years ago today. We miss you.”

Couric and Monahan have two daughters, Ellie, 26, and Caroline, 22.

In December, Couric remembered her late husband and sister, Emily, who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2001, in a post on Instagram, urging others to join the Stand Up To Cancer movement.

“You probably know someone who has been diagnosed with cancer, if you haven’t had to contend with it yourself. As many of you know, in 1998, I lost my husband, Jay, to colon cancer. Three years later, I lost my sister, Emily, to pancreatic cancer. I felt so powerless as I watched this disease take the lives of two people who meant the world to me,” she wrote, in part, in the lengthy post.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Couric would be returning to NBC to co-host the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea with NBC Sports host Mike Tirico.

“Very excited to host the #winterolympics #openingceremony with @miketirico!!” she said in an Instagram post following the big announcement.