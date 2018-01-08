Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-07 at 8.58.35 PM Read this Next

Watch comedy legend Carol Burnett bring the entire audience to their feet at the Golden Globes
Advertisement

An impromptu performance between Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban made the audience erupt into cheers at the Golden Globes.

The pair were presenting at the awards show Sunday when their brought their pipes together for a treat that left everyone with chills.


TRENDING: Watch comedy legend Carol Burnett bring the entire audience to their feet at the Golden Globes

After announcing the nominees for Best Original Film Song, Clarkson and Urban leaned into the microphone and harmonized together, “And the Golden Globe goes to!”

The performance may have lasted only four seconds, but it left everyone wanting more.

We all know the respect Urban has for Clarkson’s voice. In 2016, Clarkson brought him to tears with a performance of her song “Piece by Piece” on “American Idol.”

“The song, it’s insane. I figure you’re either crying at this performance or you need to check your pulse,” Urban told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s an amazing song.”

Clarkson wrote the song about her relationship with her father, who abandoned her as a child. During the performance, Clarkson was pregnant with her second child.

“I actually wrote it pregnant with my little girl and now I’m pregnant with my little boy. So if I don’t make it through and I start crying, just laugh. It’ll make me feel better.”

Jessica Sooknanan About the author:
Jessica Sooknanan is the Editor of Hot Topics. Hot Topics, a top-rated TV show airing in Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando, wraps the crazy viral stories of the week. Jessica is a graduate of the University of Georgia and joined the Rare team in 2016.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Hoda Kotb shares a heartwarming message about adoption nearly a year after bringing home Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb shares a heartwarming message about adoption nearly a year after bringing home Haley Joy

With her 96th birthday in sight, Betty White reveals her surprising secret to a long life

With her 96th birthday in sight, Betty White reveals her surprising secret to a long life

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush’s marriage has reached a milestone that’s made presidential history

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush’s marriage has reached a milestone that’s made presidential history

Kym Johnson Herjavec may be eating for three these days, but she’s still keeping busy in the gym

Kym Johnson Herjavec may be eating for three these days, but she’s still keeping busy in the gym

After suffering miscarriage, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter has some very happy news to share

After suffering miscarriage, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter has some very happy news to share

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement