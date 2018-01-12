Kelly Osbourne took to social media to slam President Donald Trump after he allegedly referred to El Salvador, Haiti, and African nations “s**thole countries” during immigration negotiations in the Oval Office.





In a scathing comment on Instagram, Osbourne wrote, “The only “shithole” is his mouth!!!! 🤯,” alongside a photo of Trump’s lips looking like, well, you get the picture.

During the negotiations, Trump was reportedly overheard saying, “Why are we having all these people from s**thole countries come here?” The comments were first reported by The Washington Post and have been denied by the President.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!” he tweeted early Friday.

Mexican President Vicente Fox reacted to the comments in a similar tone to Osbourne writing on Twitter, “@realDonaldTrump, your mouth is the foulest s**thole in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not. America’s greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald?”

.@realDonaldTrump, your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not. America’s greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 11, 2018

Sunny Hostin of “The View” also reacted to Trump’s comments on Friday’s broadcast. Her husband’s family is from Haiti and includes “two doctors and an engineer.”

“I felt like he was talking about my father-in-law, I felt like he was talking about my husband, I felt like he was talking about my Haitian children,” she said. “I’ve said repeatedly that I can’t look into Donald Trump’s heart and say that he is a racist … I can say now Donald Trump is a racist. I hate saying it, but I can say that now.”