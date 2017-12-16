Kelly Ripa is known for her silly antics on her morning show “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” That same sensibility is on full display in her latest Instagram pictures with her family.





“Wishing you a LIT holiday season!” Ripa wrote on Instagram Friday, including family photos of her gang looking like they’re ready to party.

“With love from the Consuelos gang. 🔥✨💫🎄(and yes, Lola approved)”

The Inquisitor points out that it’s rare for Ripa to share pictures of her full family. This one has nearly 80,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Last week, the morning show host shared pictures from her show’s Christmas party, including one of her smooching her husband.

The last time we saw the whole Consuelos gang together was last New Years. Wishing them a happy holiday season.