"Law & Order: SVU" plans to tackle one of Hollywood's biggest scandals in an upcoming episode
Kelly Ripa had a special Thanksgiving message for her fans as she gathered with her family for another day of feasting.

On Thursday, the “Live! with Kelly and Ryan” star took to Instagram and shared a throwback from a 2013 Thanksgiving that featured all of her closest relatives.


#tbt Thanksgiving 2013. Taking a family photo is a bit like herding kittens. So i give you assorted kittens and a couple of alley cats. Happy Thanksgiving!! 😸🦃🍁,” she wrote. Her husband Mark Consuelos and children Michael, Lola and Joaquin can be seen in the photo with what looks like aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents from the Consuelos side of the family.

Fans were quick to send their “Happy Thanksgiving” messages to the TV host in the comments section.

“Happy Thanksgiving to you. That’s a lot of love in that picture. ❤,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Blessing to you Kelly & Mark and your family.”

Scrolling through her Instagram, it’s pretty clear Ripa has been feeling nostalgic as the holidays are approaching. On Nov. 16, she shared an adorable throwback from 2007 where all three of her children appeared on her show in matching pjs. In the sweet video, her kids made Mexican wedding cookies (and a big mess) with her and former co-host Regis Philbin.

#tbt 2007 Proving the more things change the more they stay the same. In the blink of an eye,” she wrote.

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

