The holiday season is bringing out the nostalgic side of Kelly Ripa.

On Thursday, the television host shared a few adorable throwback images of her kids, Michael, 20, Lola, 16 and Joaquin, 14 from Christmas Days though the years.





“#tbt some photos of Christmas past. Little, middle, big! 🎄🎄🎄,” she wrote alongside the sweet shots.

In the gallery, Ripa shared photos of the kids through the years. She and husband Mark Conseulos can be seen in some of the photos with her children, but it’s mostly the three little ones growing up in each one.

The last shot of the gallery features the family all together after hitting the slopes on a ski trip.

Just last week, the festive Ripa shared the family’s holiday photos that were approved by 16-year-old Lola.

“With love from the Consuelos gang. 🔥✨💫🎄(and yes, Lola approved),” she wrote alongside the goofy photo of the family posing together.

By the looks of the family’s most recent Christmas card, those kids are really growing up!