Menu
Danielle Bregoli Read this Next

Danielle Bregoli used her new cash to give her mom a very expensive gift
Advertisement

It’s Christmas Day, and as many Americans celebrate the holiday with their families, it looks as though the Ripa-Consuelos household is doing the same.


“Stirring creatures and reindeer games. Merry Christmas with love from the Consuelos family,” Ripa wrotes on Instagram Monday.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa shared the most adorable photos of her kids from Christmases past

Many vintage pictures of the Consuelos family have been shared on social media this season, including these cute ones of Kelly and Mark from the 1970s when they were children.

RELATED: Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola stuns on the red carpet with mom right by her side

A young Kelly Ripa on Christmas in the 1970s. via Instagram/kellyripa
A young Mark Consuelos with his brothers in front of a Christmas tree in the1970s. via Instagram/kellyripa
Kelly Ripa shares peaceful Christmas moment with her husband Mark Consuelos Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

Acclaimed film director claims his estranged wife stole their daughter
People

Acclaimed film director claims his estranged wife stole their daughter

,
See which family members made it into Jenna Bush Hager’s Christmas picture
People

See which family members made it into Jenna Bush Hager’s Christmas picture

,
Queen Elizabeth II gave a special Christmas address honoring the victims of terror in her country this year
The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II gave a special Christmas address honoring the victims of terror in her country this year

,
Danielle Bregoli used her new cash to give her mom a very expensive gift
People

Danielle Bregoli used her new cash to give her mom a very expensive gift

,
Advertisement