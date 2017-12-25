It’s Christmas Day, and as many Americans celebrate the holiday with their families, it looks as though the Ripa-Consuelos household is doing the same.
“Stirring creatures and reindeer games. Merry Christmas with love from the Consuelos family,” Ripa wrotes on Instagram Monday.
Many vintage pictures of the Consuelos family have been shared on social media this season, including these cute ones of Kelly and Mark from the 1970s when they were children.
