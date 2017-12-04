Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has been dealt yet another deservedly bad hand since news of sexual assault allegations against him broke in October.





Amid the revelation from actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey allegedly tried to rape him in 1984 when they were 14 and 26, respectively, Spacey was blacklisted by Hollywood and production on his popular Netflix show “House of Cards” was put on hold. Now, Netflix has officially confirmed that the sixth and final season of the Congressional drama would go on without its star, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to the slew of people who came forward with accusations against the veteran actor, members of his own crew shared their own stories of harassment.

A former production assistant on the show recalled to CNN a time when he had picked up the actor from an offsite location and was driving him back to set. On the return trip, Spacey allegedly put his hand down the production assistant’s pants without his permission.

“I was in a state of shock. He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there,” the production assistant said. “I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routine for him and that my experience was one of many and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position. It was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors.”

Another crew member added that the fear of speaking out was “the worst part about this whole thing.” He said, “I would love to be able to speak out about this kind of stuff and not fear.”

Production on the show was halted to allow to give “[Netflix and Media Rights Capital] time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” according to a statement.

“House of Cards” isn’t the only Spacey project to give him the boot. Director Ridley Scott unceremoniously dropped him from the upcoming film “All The Money In The World” mere weeks before it was set to premiere. Spacey was replaced by veteran actor Christopher Plummer in the biopic about billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty’s refusal to pay the ransom for his kidnapped grandson, and all of his scenes were re-shot for the Dec. 22 premiere.

The announcement of Spacey’s replacement by Christopher Plummer — best known for roles in films like “The Sound of Music,” “A Beautiful Mind” and “Up” — sparked a hilarious series of memes and gifs, suggesting Plummer should replace Spacey in everything.

Although it’s unlikely Plummer will be taking over yet another Spacey flick, production on “House of Cards” will continue in early 2018 for a reduced eight episode finale run.