Khloé Kardashian knows the best defense is a good offense — done at the gym, and preferably, on Snapchat.

RELATED: Pregnant Khloe Kardashian let the internet trolls have it in a scathing post on Twitter





The pregnant reality star is clapping back at critics who are decrying her rigorous fitness routine.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

The social media shame machine was in full drive earlier this week when commenters offered that she was working out too much for a pregnant woman. The “Revenge Body” star responded on Twitter:

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” wrote Kardashian posting a link to a fitpregnancy.com article about the benefits of exercising while expecting.

“MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,” she added. “Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”

On Thursday, Kardashian again shared her fitness routine on Snapchat, where she can be seen working weights, resistance bands and the stair machine along with older sister Kourtney.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Kardashian, who is about six months pregnant, confirmed on Dec. 20 that she is expecting a boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, a forward on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson is also dad to 1-year-old son, Prince Oliver.

“I’m so happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above,” Thompson wrote on Instagram, following Kardashian’s pregnancy confirmation.

“Everyday [sic] I give thanks to him for bringing us together,” Thompson added. “I love you soo much, and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Kardashian is just one part of the family’s current pregnancy triumvirate. Little sis Kylie is expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott around the same time as Khloé, and Kim is expecting a daughter with husband Kanye West via surrogate.