Soon-to-be mama Khloé Kardashian stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in an interview premiering Thursday afternoon to dish about her six-months-along pregnancy. The reality starlet gave details about the experience while dropping a tidbit about a potential baby name.





“I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all the excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now. I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible,” she said about an “uncomfortable” pregnancy. “The baby is on all my organs, so I get out of breath just from walking.”

Kardashian, 33, and her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, confirmed long-whispered rumors that they were expecting with a black and white baby bump photo that debuted on Dec. 20.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” Kardashian gushed in her caption. “He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

According to Us Magazine, that the couple is expecting a boy, although Kardashian is remaining coy. When DeGeneres asked if she had any names in mind, Kardashian revealed that names featuring the letters “K” or “T” were at the top of the list.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she said. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

As far as her baby daddy, Khloe says he’s “more than excited,” but they’re not hurrying down any aisles — at least right now.

“I hope so. We’re not in any rush for [marriage.] As you know, I’ve rushed quite a few things before,” Kardashian said in reference to her month-long engagement to ex-husband Lamar Odom. “Right now, I’m so loving the place I’m in and very happy with how things are going. We talk about it for sure. What’s meant to be will be.”

