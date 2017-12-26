Khloe Kardashian is more than halfway to meeting her first child, the reality TV star revealed on Twitter on Monday.

Kardashian, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy, giving fans a hint at when we can expect another Kardashian to be running around.





When a fan tweeted, “If you don’t mind us asking, how many months are you?” Kardashian replied, “I’ll be 6 months next week.”

I'll be 6 months next week 🤰🏼 https://t.co/8F6dvoJqLM — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 25, 2017

While rumors were swirling for months prior, Kardashian officially announced her pregnancy last week in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing:

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star continued to show off her growing baby bump at the family’s annual Christmas party on Monday. Wearing a sparkling jumpsuit, she posed for the camera while cradling her bump.

“Merry Christmas!!” she captioned the snap on Instagram. “May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you!”

