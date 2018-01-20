Pregnant Khloé Kardashian has just a few months until she welcomes her first child but the reality star still has to come up with a name!





The reality star revealed on Twitter that she and beau Tristan Thompson are still deciding what to name their little bundle of joy when a fan said he couldn’t wait to see what Kardashian names her baby.

“Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby ,” she tweeted on Friday.

Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/UROXb7su4j — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

The tweet comes just hours after Kardashian’s big sister, Kim Kardashian West revealed she and husband Kanye West named their newborn daughter Chicago West.

After months of rumors, Kardashian confirmed she and Thompson are expecting their first child together with an emotional post on Instagram.

RELATED: Tristan Thompson shares an emotional tribute to Khloé Kardashian following the big pregnancy news

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!” she wrote alongside a picture of her and Thompson embracing her baby bump. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

It is rumored that the couple are expecting a boy but neither has confirmed the sex of the baby. In December, she did reveal she was about six months along, which means the baby is likely due around March.

Earlier this month, Kardashian told TV host Ellen DeGeneres that if they have a boy, she really liked the idea of naming him “Tristan Jr.”

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she said. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”