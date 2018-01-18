Fans of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been anxiously awaiting the debut of the name the couple gave to their newborn and the reality star may have just given us a hint.





On Jan. 17, Kardashian West caused a frenzy on social media when she shared a cryptic photo that left fans wondering if it was a clue to the baby’s name. The photo was just a close-up of a design by Louis Vuitton, with a particular emphasis on the “LV” part of the pattern.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

After the possible hint, fans were quick to share speculations on Twitter.

RELATED: Here’s how much Kim and Kanye were reportedly offered for photos of baby no. 3 — and the reason they said no

Is Kim naming the baby Elle V West? Cause she just posted a Louis Vuitton pic on her page 😂👀 — DezKardashian (@QueenDezzzz) January 18, 2018

Louis? Vuitton? Damier Ebene? DAMIER? — S (@corrdashian) January 18, 2018

“With a baby Louis Vuitton under her arm” ?????? pic.twitter.com/qA0QdyFiPY — Chloë (@Chloee625) January 18, 2018

If Kim and Kanye named their daughter Louis/Vuitton, Kylie might aswell name hers Gucci Gang — mariya (@wxnderlustyles) January 18, 2018

everything Kim posts i am going to think is a hint to the babys name — KKW (@kimskurves) January 18, 2018

I HOPE KIM K NAMED HER BABY VUITTON WEST, That’s mint wtf — yo (@itsyourrgirlC) January 18, 2018

Kardashian West shared the news of the baby’s birth on Jan. 16 with an announcement on her website. The baby girl was born via surrogate on Jan. 15 weighing in at seven pounds and six ounces.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian West wrote in a statement. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”