She just welcomed her third child, but apparently Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye are already planning for the next.

According to reports, the reality TV star is already considering asking her surrogate, who carried new daughter Chicago West to term, to sign on for her next child.





“They asked the surrogate if she’d be willing to have another child for them if they decided to do it,” a source close to the couple told US Weekly.

Another source close to the family revealed that Kardashian West started thinking about the possibility even earlier, adding that “even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby.”

The proud parents to North, 4, and Saint West, 2, welcomed their third child earlier this month in Los Angeles after it was determined that it would be risky for Kardashian West to undergo a third pregnancy following her high-risk pregnancies with her first two children. After hiring a surrogate, she called waiting for her third child “the best experience I’ve ever had.”

“She made our dreams of expanding our family come true,” she said of her surrogate.

“Kanye and the surrogate’s husband got along really, really well. He was at the hospital as well,” the first source added. “They were joking around and talking all day.”

As a new family of five, the proud parents “feel really blessed,” but have reportedly begun weighing their options when it comes to expanding their newly grown family.

“Kim definitely wants more kids. She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!” the second source indicated.

Following the arrival of daughter Chicago, Kardashian West expressed her gratitude towards her surrogate on her website, writing, “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

