It looks like Kirk Douglas is one proud great-grandpa!

The veteran actor appeared in a photo with his grandson Cameron Douglas and his first great-granddaughter Lua Izzy in a photo shared on Cameron’s Instagram.





“Words cannot express….#Powerful #Bloodline,” he wrote.

Cameron shared another multi-generational photo with his father, Michael Douglas, and the baby girl just days earlier.

“What it’s all about✨#Blessed with #Family,” he wrote alongside the photo.

On Dec. 9, Kirk Douglas celebrated his 101st birthday with several tributes from his famous family at an intimate lunchtime birthday bash. Douglas was surrounded by his wife, Anne, 98, and his nieces and nephews. He was treated to a sunflower patterned cake and a shot of vodka, according to Deadline.