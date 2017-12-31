Menu
Demi Lovato shows the world what the back of her bathing suit looks like
At least one person was noticeably absent from the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s photographed Christmas activities this year.

Kim Kardashian West posted the highly-anticipated pictures throughout the month of December, but fans wanted to know where the reportedly pregnant Kylie Jenner was.


Kourtney Kardashian made light of the burning questions with a Saturday Instagram post caption.

“When you can’t find the rest of the family,” she wrote on a picture featuring herself, Kim, a pregnant Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and, of course, Kris Jenner.

“Where’s kylie?” a curious fan wondered in the comments.

“YEAH, where is Kylie !?!??” another demanded.

Since the rumors of her pregnancy with boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, Kylie has made few public appearances. As PEOPLE noted, Kylie appeared in two pictures with Khloe at their mother’s annual Christmas Eve bash. Khloe, who is six months pregnant (the father being NBA player Tristan Thompson), confirmed her own news a few days after.

Kylie has yet to confirm pregnancy rumors, which have swirled for months.

You can peep some of the other Christmas photos, courtesy of Kim.

Kourtney Kardashian jokes about this missing family member in her Christmas photo
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
