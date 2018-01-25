Thirty-eight-year-old reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian let it all hang out while vacationing in Mexico!

The mom-of-three shared a couple of racy vacation snaps on Instagram, and one of them was VERY cheeky.





guac is extra A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

it’s the simple things A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:56am PST

Kourtney is on vacation with her 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima. “They had a relaxing weekend,” a source told PEOPLE of the trip. “The resort is in the jungle and they had a guided jungle tour. They also hung out on the beach, enjoyed room service and the spa.”

Maybe she’s trying to outdo her ex, Scott Dissick.

The 34-year-old father of Kourtney’s three kids recently posted a racy image of his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie posing at the beach to his Instagram story, which means the image was set to disappear within 24 hours.

But thankfully, screenshots are a thing!

Okay Scott, your captions need some work, buddy.

During the holidays, Disick posted a video on Instagram of his scantily clad new girlfriend getting into the season with a fun holiday dance routine. The 19-year-old Richie got into the groove of her father’s 1983 hit song “All Night Long (All Night)” as she made her away around the kitchen in a Santa sweater. Disick captioned the video with a simple “Night.” Wherever her pants ended up, Disick clearly didn’t mind seeing her in skimpy white briefs and sock combo.

Like most overprotective dads, Richie’s famous father was nervous about her getting involved with the much older Disick. They confirmed their relationship in September, taking to Instagram to make it publicly official during a trip to Miami. Disick shared a video of himself kissing his new lady love at a celebratory dinner on his Instagram story.

Run away with it A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

“Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” Lionel Richie told Us Weekly at the New York City auditions of “Idol” in October.

When asked if he was happy for the couple, Richie said, “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?!”

According to Sofia, however, he’s had a change of heart.

“He’s good. He’s been very nice,” Sofia said while speaking to “E! News” on the red carpet alongside her father more recently. “He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means.”

RELATED: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen teased the gender of her unborn baby with a racy Instagram post