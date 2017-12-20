Kristen Bell paid tribute to her daughter Delta on her third birthday by sharing some never-before-seen pictures taken in the hours leading up to her birth — as well as one taken right after.





“Three years ago today. 47lbs heavier. Getting through painful contractions with back rubs and breathing,” the actress captioned the series of images she posted on Tuesday, Dec. 19. “Occasionally swinging from the IV pole to try and feel sexy and open up my hips. After 36 hours of labor I met a girl i love more than all the molecules in all the world. Happy birthday, Delta. Love, mom. #meshpanties.”

The first image features a heavily-pregnant Bell sitting on a birthing ball. In the second photo, Bell can be seen receiving a back rub from her husband Dax Shepard in a delivery room. The third photo shows Bell pole dancing on an IV pole, while the final throwback shows her cradling the newborn Delta.

RELATED: Everyone’s favorite Hollywood mom Kristen Bell dishes out some valuable parenting advice

Earlier this year, Shepard revealed that he had accidentally taught his eldest daughter to swear.

Shepard appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and shared a story about how he accidentally taught Lincoln, 3, to say the f-word. Not only did he teach her to say it, but she also somehow learned to say it in several tenses!

One night as he was tucking the kids, Lincoln, who was 3 at the time, and Delta who was 2, into bed, Shepard let a few “m-fers” rip after accidentally smacking the bridge of his nose against his children’s book shelf. Seriously, that photo looked painful!

A few days after the incident, Bell heard a few unsavory words from their young daughter.

“Two days later, Kristen is walking down the hallway, and Lincoln was trying to get her sweater off … ” Shepard explained. “And her arms are all bound up in it, and she’s getting frustrated. And she goes, ‘Oh, f**k!’”

Instead of addressing the naughty word, Shepard and Bell decided to ignore it and hope that by not saying anything, Lincoln would forget about it.

“About five hours later, we were at a pool party, and she’s in the pool, and I swear to God she goes, ‘This pool is f*****g warm,’” he said. “We were like, ‘We’re going to ignore it a second time.’ But side note, we were like, ‘She’s nailing the syntax.’”

“Smart as can be,” DeGeneres laughed.

“We were proud as can be, and she stopped saying it,” Shepard said.