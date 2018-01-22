It’s baby season for the Kardashian clan, but you wouldn’t be able to tell from this newly unveiled photoshoot.

RELATED: Just when you thought they were done, Kardashian fans are convinced another one is pregnant





The KarJenners stripped down to their Calvin Klein skivvies for a photoshoot for a campaign promoting the clothing brand’s popular underwear line. While Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall bared their stomachs in the photoshoot, 20-year-old Kylie covered up her midriff with a red and white quilt. In other shots from the shoot, the youngest of Kris Jenner’s daughters — well known for showing off her figure — kept her stomach hidden at all times.

The shoot begs the question: where is Kylie’s baby bump? Or better yet, why is she still keeping it hidden? Amid rampant speculation that she’s expecting a daughter with her 25-year-old boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, the young makeup mogul has kept her public appearances to nearly zilch and stayed off social media almost entirely. Fans of the reality stars have since begun to claim that a pregnant Kylie has actually been acting as surrogate for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, who welcomed daughter Chicago West last week.

Khloé Kardashian, 33, recently confirmed her pregnancy with Tristan Thompson in December before going on a media tour, where she was unsuccessfully pressured to spill news about her younger sister’s pregnancy. Considering there’s no hint of a bump either for Khloé in the underwear shoot, it’s pretty obvious that a) the shoot was completed long before her bump reveal and b) Kylie is likely much farther along than her big sister, who confirmed that she’s six months along in early January.

RELATED: “Teen Mom” star shares message to Kylie Jenner about the harsh reality of young motherhood

While the older Kardashians are willing to chat up a storm about their own babies, it looks like the youngest of the group is going to maintain her radio silence, and we’ll just have to keep on baby watch.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source told PEOPLE late last year. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”

So that should be any day now!