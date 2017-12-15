Menu
Matt Lauer Read this Next

Attorney of Matt Lauer accuser said his client is "terrified" and lives "in constant fear"
Advertisement

“Dancing with the Stars” favorite Kym Johnson is giving fans a glimpse at her growing bump.

In a photo posted on Instagram Thursday, the first-time mom-to-be shared a picture of her growing bump. “#tbt first baby bump pic at 18 weeks with Twins! 👶👶 I’ve popped quite a bit more now,” she captioned the photo. “No more waistline,” she joked with a hashtagged caption.


Johnson revealed on Monday that she was expecting with an adorable Instagram ultrasound photo featuring a baby flashing a thumbs up. She and her husband later confirmed that she was having not one, but two bundles of joy.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the pair told PEOPLE. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”

RELATED: This “Shark Tank” big fish is accused of rape, but wait until you hear his side

RELATED: Robert Herjavec reveals the most romantic and memorable moment from his July wedding to Kym Johnson

Johnson, 41, met her husband and “Shark Tank” entrepreneur Robert Herjavec, 55, in 2015 when they were paired up on the 20th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” The dancing duo only made it to sixth place, but they continued their relationship off the show and announced their engagement in March 2016. In July, the pair tied the knot in a gorgeous Los Angeles ceremony surrounded by family, friends and fellow “DWTS” alums Donny Osmond and Joey Fatone.

“We have such a great relationship,” Herjavec said of his bride. “We started out on the show — it’s like we’ve known each other since day one. So, in some ways, it’s still exciting, we just got married. But in other ways, I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

While these twins will be Johnson’s first pregnancy, Herjavec is father to three children — daughters Skye and Caprice, and son Brendan — from his previous marriage. They’ll be joining the ranks of fellow celebrities who’ve welcomed twins in the past year like George and Amal Clooney.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

President and Mrs. Trump look breathtakingly elegant in the official White House Christmas portrait
People

President and Mrs. Trump look breathtakingly elegant in the official White House Christmas portrait

,
Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date
The Royal Family

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

,
Attorney of Matt Lauer accuser said his client is “terrified” and lives “in constant fear”
People

Attorney of Matt Lauer accuser said his client is “terrified” and lives “in constant fear”

,
More women come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Dustin Hoffman
People

More women come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Dustin Hoffman

Advertisement