“Dancing with the Stars” favorite Kym Johnson is giving fans a glimpse at her growing bump.

In a photo posted on Instagram Thursday, the first-time mom-to-be shared a picture of her growing bump. “#tbt first baby bump pic at 18 weeks with Twins! 👶👶 I’ve popped quite a bit more now,” she captioned the photo. “No more waistline,” she joked with a hashtagged caption.





Johnson revealed on Monday that she was expecting with an adorable Instagram ultrasound photo featuring a baby flashing a thumbs up. She and her husband later confirmed that she was having not one, but two bundles of joy.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the pair told PEOPLE. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”

Johnson, 41, met her husband and “Shark Tank” entrepreneur Robert Herjavec, 55, in 2015 when they were paired up on the 20th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” The dancing duo only made it to sixth place, but they continued their relationship off the show and announced their engagement in March 2016. In July, the pair tied the knot in a gorgeous Los Angeles ceremony surrounded by family, friends and fellow “DWTS” alums Donny Osmond and Joey Fatone.