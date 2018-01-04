Half the country may be feeling the chill, but Lady Gaga is here to heat things back up.

The pop superstar took to Twitter to wish her nearly 76 million fans a “Happy New Year” in the sultry photo. “Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life,” she tweeted.





Gaga — real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — treated fans to a look at at her numerous tattoos, a teeny white bikini and a very toned physique while posing in the great outdoors.

The singer revealed at the onset of her mainstream career that she would only have tattoos on the left side of her body in order to appease her father, a standard she’s kept up to this day.

“All of my tattoos are on one side of my body, per my father’s request,” she explained in 2011. “He asked that I remain, on one side, slightly normal, so I only have tattoos on my life side. He sees the right as my Marilyn Monroe side and the left as my Iggy Pop side.”

The visible tats include a tribute to the late David Bowie inked on her ribcage — which she got just before her 2016 Grammy Awards performance in his honor — as well as a unicorn on her thigh, roses and a heart honoring her dad.

The “Born This Way” artist has a spectacular 2018 coming up. In addition to beginning a two-year Las Vegas concert residency — joining the ranks of Britney Spears, J Lo and Celine Dion — the 31-year-old is starring alongside actor Bradley Cooper in the upcoming remake of film classic “A Star is Born” in a role made famous by Hollywood legends Judy Garland (1954) and Barbra Streisand (1976).