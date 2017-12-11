Lady Gaga got together with her sister Natali Germanotta to spread some festive cheer on Monday, and the pair are clearly ready for Christmas!





The siblings posed for a photo after Gaga stuck on a pair of fake pointy ears and donned an uncannily fitting elf costume, while her sister dressed up as Santa’s wife Mrs. Claus.

“Happy Holidays from the Germanotta sisters and the #HausOfGaga. Mrs Claus and Mistress Claus. Can’t we all just get along,” Gaga captioned the adorable image which she shared with her legions of adoring fans on Twitter.

Happy Holidays from the Germanotta sisters and the #HausOfGaga. Mrs. Claus and Mistress Claus. Can’t we all just get along. pic.twitter.com/Do5J3aGsGx — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 11, 2017

The “Bad Romance” singer shared few more festive photos from the fun-filled evening with her Instagram followers, including an epic ensemble photo featuring her Haus of Gaga posse. “We love you and wish you lots of cheers and no tears!,” she wrote as a caption.

Happy Holidays from the #HausOfGaga. We love you and wish you lots of cheers and no tears! 🎄🎅🤶 #holiday #ladygaga #gaga #party photo by @alex.j.dolan A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:12pm PST

She also found a moment to pose with a fellow elf, played by her stylist Tom Eerebout.

Gaga’s stylist shared a pic of his own, featuring the most glamorous elf you’ll see this year.:

@ladygaga wearing @samuelososki hair by @fredericaspiras MU by @sarahtannomakeup A post shared by Tom Eerebout (@tomeerebout) on Dec 11, 2017 at 2:06am PST

Lady Gaga made headlines back in November when she stopped in the middle of a concert to check on a fan who reportedly started bleeding after she was hit in the face — presumably by accident — in the middle of the show.

PEOPLE reported that Gaga was in Connecticut when the incident occurred.

“I just looked over and I saw,” Gaga said in a video posted to Twitter. “Are you all right? Do you need some extra help? Yeah? Okay, so do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? Okay.”

After learning the fan’s name, Meredith, Gaga went on, “Meredith, I’m so sorry that you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding.”

The audience “aww’d” and applauded in response. “We’re going to make sure that you’re OK, alright?”

The audience cheered again as Gaga stood up.

“I think she is gonna go off to see the doctors. What we all need to remember is that there are somethings that are more important than show business. So we’ll do this one for Meredith, alright?” she said before breaking out into an a cappella version of “Paparazzi.”