Olivia Benson from “Law & Order: SVU” already takes no prisoners when it comes to the cases she takes, and it looks in the show’s return, she’ll be taking that to a whole new level.





In a special sneak peek of the Jan. 3 premiere, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) gets wind that her son, Noah, has gone missing while shopping with his grandmother, Sheila, who is played by Brooke Shields. The frantic mama bear heads to the mall where Noah has disappeared, with her loyal team in tow, and is ready to bite off the head of the unhelpful store manager who dares question her professional orders.

In the fall finale, Olivia discovered that Sheila had been discussing Noah’s birth mother — a sore subject that lieutenant mom had yet to bring up on her own — so it’s no wonder the premiere has Olivia even more furious at Noah’s newfound relative. We recall that an unmasked individual was watching the pair while they shopped and likely is the kidnapper.

E! News sat down with the series star about the premiere episode, titled “Gone Baby Gone.”

“I remember saying to [SVU showrunner Michael Chernuchin], ‘I don’t know how we did it. I don’t know how we did it.’ It’s just like this whole other flavor,” Mariska Hargitay said about the episode. “We just dove into motherhood, and what it means to be a mother and what we would do for our children. And again, we keep finding all these beautiful areas to excavate and it’s deeply exciting.”

Unfortunately, we’ll have at least another weeks wait to find out what happened to Benson’s “sweet boy” when the hit series makes it triumphant return Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

