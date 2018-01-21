Menu
GettyImages-2372244 Read this Next

A former Disney star hit rock bottom when he was arrested after a reportedly violent family dispute
Advertisement

Leah Remini looked red hot as she stepped out on the red carpet in a red floral dress at the Producers Guild Awards, hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Saturday evening.


BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 20: Leah Remini attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 47-year-old actress won the award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television for her documentary series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 20: Aaron Saidman, Leah Remini and Myles Reiff on stage 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Remini believes the Church of Scientology is behind the sexual misconduct allegations against filmmaker Paul Haggis.

The 47-year-old actress, along with Mike Rinder, her co-host on the A&E series “Scientology and the Aftermath,”shared an open letter on Rinder’s personal blog defending Haggis, who is one of the creators of popular ’90s series “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

“Those who accuse without going to law enforcement, those who seek hush money to keep their stories secret, those who make accusations to the media anonymously — they are suspect,” wrote Remini and Rinder. “And when the target of these tactics is someone who is a prominent critic of Scientology, it is very suspect.”

According to Variety, Haggis, 64, left the Church of Scientology in 2009 after almost four decades of membership. He appeared on Remini’s popular series recently to discuss leaving the controversial organization. According to Remini, who left in 2013, the information her former church collects about its members is often used against them if they resist. In the letter, the “Kevin Can Wait” star alleged that the church is waging a “campaign to destroy [Haggis].”

“Only a Scientologist can understand the pressure one feels to offer up even the slightest thing that the Scientology organization might consider a transgression of THEIR mores,” the letter continued. “This information is used against anyone who departs Scientology and dares speak their mind. This is not imaginary. There is a documented history of such things. When someone is a declared an ‘enemy’ by Scientology, they are fair game.”

“We expect the next ‘revelations’ about Paul Haggis in this campaign to destroy him to be based on information culled from his Scientology files in the form of more ‘anonymous’ accusers hiding behind a lawyer who will never have to disclose who is paying their bill.”

Haggis  — who won an Oscar for directing “Crash” (2004) — has been accused by four women of sexual misconduct, reported the Associated Press. One of the accusers stated that he forced her to engage in oral sex before raping her. Haggis has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

RELATED: Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

Leah Remini walked the red carpet in a floral print red gown and looked absolutely stunning Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

While her mom was battling cancer, “Alaskan Bush People’s” Rain Brown was dealing with a struggle of her own

While her mom was battling cancer, “Alaskan Bush People’s” Rain Brown was dealing with a struggle of her own

Justin Bieber’s mom just posted about him on Twitter, and we had to smile

Justin Bieber’s mom just posted about him on Twitter, and we had to smile

Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar gave fans a sneak peek at her new home with husband Austin Forsyth

Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar gave fans a sneak peek at her new home with husband Austin Forsyth

“DWTS” pro Kym Johnson debuts her biggest baby bump yet while enjoying some fun in the sun

“DWTS” pro Kym Johnson debuts her biggest baby bump yet while enjoying some fun in the sun

When Lamar Odom came after Khloé, Kim Kardashian West swooped in and shut him down

When Lamar Odom came after Khloé, Kim Kardashian West swooped in and shut him down

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement