Model Adriana Lima just shared the news that no fan ever wanted to hear
Kirk Douglas had a whole lot of help to blow out his many birthday candles!

The Hollywood legend rang in 101 years on Saturday and was showered in tributes from his famous family, reported the Daily Mail.


The senior Douglas’ 17-year-old grandson Dylan posted a touching snapshot of himself planting a peck on his grandfather’s face on Instagram with the cheeky caption, “Happy birthday 101 years and still sexy love you with all my heart Pappy.”

Happy birthday 101 years and still sexy love you with all my heart Pappy

A post shared by Dylan Douglas (@dy1and) on

Dylan’s famous mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, offered her own well wishes for her father-in-law. She shared a photo of the centenarian with the caption, “101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart.”

Zeta-Jones’ posts came in lieu of her presence at Douglas’s lunchtime birthday bash, but she definitely  didn’t miss out on singing her father-in-law a personalized rendition of “Happy Birthday” through FaceTime.

In addition to his 73-year-old son Michael Douglas, — who flew in and out of the celebration to rejoin his son Cameron at the birth of his granddaughter — Kirk was joined in celebration by his wife of 63 years Anne, 98, and nieces and nephews, and Hollywood big wigs.

Douglas’ family presented him with a bright, sunflower patterned cake with his age written in frosting, and his cardiologist allowed the “Spartacus” star to enjoy his yearly, physician-permitted shot of vodka, according to Deadline.

Born on Dec. 9, 1916, Kirk Douglas has enjoyed a storied career spanning several decades. The veteran was known for playing the title character from “Ulysses” (1954), starring in “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1954) and his famed role as “Spartacus” (1960).

Considering the 101-year-old actor was up and dancing just last year, he’s still got plenty of youth left inside!

