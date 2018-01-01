Menu
Like mother, like daughter!

Pop queen Madonna rang in the new year with her 21-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon, and if the caption on her Instagram post is to be believed, the mother-daughter duo are ready for 2018!


“We are Ready For You 2018! ♥️” Madonna captioned the New Year’s Eve snap.

Madonna also shared a video featuring her doing some classic drunk mom dancing.

Lourdes Leon celebrated her 21st birthday back in October of 2017.

Madonna marked the occasion with a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram.

“Whether you are In Cuba … Or in Kenya … You are always in my heart. Happy birthday Lola,” the legendary pop-music icon wrote alongside a trio of photos of her daughter in different countries at various stages in her life. The final image was a charming picture of the mother-daughter duo sharing a treasured moment at home.

It wasn’t the first time Madonna had gushed about her eldest child on her birthday. In 2016, she shared this cute close-up of her daughter’s face writing, “Happy birthday to my beautiful princess L.O.L.I.T.A.” she wrote, adding, “Never forget who you are little star.”

Norman Quarrinton
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
