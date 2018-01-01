Like mother, like daughter!

Pop queen Madonna rang in the new year with her 21-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon, and if the caption on her Instagram post is to be believed, the mother-daughter duo are ready for 2018!





“We are Ready For You 2018! ♥️” Madonna captioned the New Year’s Eve snap.

Madonna also shared a video featuring her doing some classic drunk mom dancing.

Lourdes Leon celebrated her 21st birthday back in October of 2017.

Madonna marked the occasion with a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram.

“Whether you are In Cuba … Or in Kenya … You are always in my heart. Happy birthday Lola,” the legendary pop-music icon wrote alongside a trio of photos of her daughter in different countries at various stages in her life. The final image was a charming picture of the mother-daughter duo sharing a treasured moment at home.

It wasn’t the first time Madonna had gushed about her eldest child on her birthday. In 2016, she shared this cute close-up of her daughter’s face writing, “Happy birthday to my beautiful princess L.O.L.I.T.A.” she wrote, adding, “Never forget who you are little star.”

