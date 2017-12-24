Menu
“Molly’s Game” New York Premiere Read this Next

Jessica Chastain just spoke out about controversial LA Times cover celebrating women in Hollywood
Advertisement

Madonna is getting into the holiday spirit with this naughty Santa-inspired photo she shared with fans.

On Christmas Eve, the “Material Girl” shared a racy holiday-themed post that left fans drooling for more.


Im coming For you ……….,,,,,,,,,.,,🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼lolololol 🎁♥️🎁♥️🎁♥️🎁♥️🎁♥️ #holiday #gifts #cookies #milk #mdnaskin #beauty #family #love ♥️,” she wrote on social media alongside a photo of herself wearing a naughty Santa costume and straddling a pile of gifts.

RELATED: Madonna wished her daughter Lourdes a “happy birthday” with some heartwarming Instagram posts

Fans were quick to comment on the racy shot in the comments section of the post.

“Hello Santa Baby,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “You are the gift in my life! All the blessings for your family 🎅😘🎄🎉”

This isn’t the first over-the-top sexy look the singer has brought out to celebrate the holiday season. On Thanksgiving, Madonna donned her birthday suit and shared a nude photo with fans.

With just a purse with the Mona Lisa painted on it to give herself a little privacy, she wrote, “I Give Thanks!! 💕🌸💕🌸💕💕🌸💕🌷🌸🌸💕🌷🌸💕🌷🌸🌷💕🌸🌷🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻@louisvuitton #DaVinci #monalisa #fineart #everything #luxury #love ♥️.”

The holidays sure make her want to show it all off!

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

Prince Harry breaks another royal holiday tradition since announcing his engagement to Meghan Markle
The Royal Family

Prince Harry breaks another royal holiday tradition since announcing his engagement to Meghan Markle

,
Jessica Chastain just spoke out about controversial LA Times cover celebrating women in Hollywood
People

Jessica Chastain just spoke out about controversial LA Times cover celebrating women in Hollywood

,
Paris Hilton just built a nightclub inside of her house, because of course she did
People

Paris Hilton just built a nightclub inside of her house, because of course she did

,
Meghan Markle reportedly “distraught” after learning her “little Guy” was severely injured
The Royal Family

Meghan Markle reportedly “distraught” after learning her “little Guy” was severely injured

,
Advertisement