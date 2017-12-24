Madonna is getting into the holiday spirit with this naughty Santa-inspired photo she shared with fans.

On Christmas Eve, the “Material Girl” shared a racy holiday-themed post that left fans drooling for more.





“Im coming For you ……….,,,,,,,,,.,,🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼lolololol 🎁♥️🎁♥️🎁♥️🎁♥️🎁♥️ #holiday #gifts #cookies #milk #mdnaskin #beauty #family #love ♥️,” she wrote on social media alongside a photo of herself wearing a naughty Santa costume and straddling a pile of gifts.

Fans were quick to comment on the racy shot in the comments section of the post.

“Hello Santa Baby,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “You are the gift in my life! All the blessings for your family 🎅😘🎄🎉”

This isn’t the first over-the-top sexy look the singer has brought out to celebrate the holiday season. On Thanksgiving, Madonna donned her birthday suit and shared a nude photo with fans.

With just a purse with the Mona Lisa painted on it to give herself a little privacy, she wrote, “I Give Thanks!! 💕🌸💕🌸💕💕🌸💕🌷🌸🌸💕🌷🌸💕🌷🌸🌷💕🌸🌷🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻@louisvuitton #DaVinci #monalisa #fineart #everything #luxury #love ♥️.”

The holidays sure make her want to show it all off!