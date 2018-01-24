Menu
Maisie Williams knows her limitations in Hollywood, which is why the “Game of Thrones” actress, 20, is wondering what will become of her career once she stops playing Arya Stark when “Game of Thrones” ends in 2019.


“It’s only now I’m starting to realize the characters that are available to me because of the way I look and the characters that aren’t available to me,” Williams told The Irish Times.

Williams told the paper that she appreciates the Hollywood ideal of beauty, but can’t help but understand her career may be limited because of it.

“It’s a very shallow industry,” the actress said. “And I don’t look like someone who is cast in roles that are, well, sexualized.”

Despite Williams’ concerns, her career is thriving. After starring on Netflix’s “iBoy” last year, she has also had a starring role in “Early Man,” according to IMDB.

Williams also remains optimistic that the beauty ideal may change.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m completely in awe of Hollywood’s leading ladies,” she said. “I love looking at those totally jaw-droppingly beautiful women. But I think it’s sad that you only get to see one type of beautiful on screen.”

