Things got heated between Mama June Shannon and her ex, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, on Friday’s episode of “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”





Things started off rocky when Sugar Bear’s new wife, Jennifer Lamb, confronted Mama June at her home over the custody of 12-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. It escalated in the episode when Sugar Bear slapped Mama June with a threat to go to court over the custody.

Lamb and Sugar Bear researched several attorneys before seeking advice from attorney Ashley Brodie. According to Sugar Bear, he separated from Mama June in 2015 and never signed an acknowledgment of paternity after Alana’s birth.

“In the state of Georgia, if you’ve not been declared her legal father, you have no rights to her. You have just as much rights to her as I do,” Brodie explained. He said he had not been paying child support and Brodie said, “There will be a child support award that goes along with that.”

He told Brodie all he wanted was visitation with his daughter and revealed the last time he saw Alana was six months prior at his wedding.

Lamb didn’t take kindly to the idea of dipping into the couple’s honeymoon fund to pay child support for his daughter.

“We’re not dipping into our honeymoon fund,” she said, and when Sugar Bear shrugged in response, she continued, “Oh, I know we’re not.”

Back at home, Sugar Bear had to make the difficult call to his ex to discuss the possibility of mediation.

“You want me and you to sit down in front of a lawyer? What are you going to tell them?” Mama June asked after answering the phone. “I’m a deadbeat father?”

When asked how they will pay for the mediation, Sugar Bear insisted he will “spend every cent I have to be able to see my daughter. I will take your ass to court! If I have to take your ass to court, I will take your ass to court.”

“Your threats no longer worry me. Good luck honeybuns,” Mama June taunted before hanging up the phone.

But, it seems Sugar Bear was serious. Mama June was shocked when she answered the door and was handed a yellow envelope with a court order, which she promptly threw in the trash.

“Mama June: From Not to Hot” airs Fridays on WEtv.