Mama June Shannon is definitely enjoying her life after losing 300 lbs, and now she’s got a new man to enjoy it with.





The reality show mama opened up to PEOPLE about her love affair, although she’s keeping mum for the moment about the identity of her lucky guy.

“He’s my rock and my best friend,” she told the publication. “We’re together 24 hours a day.”

The mother of four — Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, Jessica, 20, and Anna, 23 — gushed about her new beau, saying “I mean it’s kind of weird that we don’t really have to do anything. We can just chill at the house, or chill with the kids, or just go to the store.”

“I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him,” she continued.

After a string of sour-noted relationships, it’s definitely a plus that the TV personality has found her happiness. The show on which she made her name, TLC’s “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” met a swift end in 2014 when — after her divorce with Matt “Sugar Bear” Thompson — she was accused of dating the man convicted of molesting her daughter, an allegation she staunchly denied. Shannon eventually reunited with Sugar Bear in an on-again, off-again affair that ended following an appearance on Marriage Boot Camp and her accusing him of physical abuse.

From the looks of a teaser for the Jan. 12 season 2 premiere of her show, “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” things are very serious between the couple. The 38-year-old mom shared that the couple are hometown neighbors, but her neighbor wasn’t aware of Shannon or her fame.

“He didn’t know who Mama June was when I met him. His kids did, but he had no idea who I was. And that’s what I like about it. We grew up in the same town but didn’t know one another,” she says. “He doesn’t care about me being famous, or anything about it. He’s having fun with it.”