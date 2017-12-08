Welcome to the world, Ella Grace Efird!

On Dec. 8, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her fiancé Joshua Efird welcomed their first child together. The 17-year-old star of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” and WEtv spin-off “Mama June: From Not To Hot” shared the first image of her daughter with fans on Friday.





“Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl. Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird,” she wrote.

Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl. Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird ❤️👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/3m3KIeX5W2 — ❤️Pumpkin (@mychelle_lauryn) December 8, 2017

Shannon revealed that she was expecting in a teaser video for the upcoming second season of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” in August. At the time, she said that she did not know the sex of her baby, but it seems like she was right!

“If I had to bet, because of all the girls in our family, I’m probably having a girl,” she said in the clip from months ago. “Could you imagine another little fucking me running around? You guys are gonna be fucked!”

So now that the news is out me and josh are expecting a little one ❤️. So happy to start this new adventure with him 👶🏻. Love you baby 😘 pic.twitter.com/q7sl716cPx — ❤️Pumpkin (@mychelle_lauryn) August 7, 2017

The reality teen also said that she was a little nervous about becoming a new mom.

“I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face, ” she said. “I’m really nervous about having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha. My baby daddy’s head is like the size of a freaking watermelon so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina. No.”

Season 2 of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” premieres Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.