According to Mama June Shannon, her ex, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson has no relationship with their daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

“There’s so much hurt from the past that has brought us to where we’re at today, so honestly for me, he’s got to show her [Alana] — not me — that he wants to step up and be a father, and that he wants to do what he needs to do,” the reality star told PEOPLE.





The 12-year-old confirmed her mother’s comments by telling the publication that she hears from her father infrequently.

“He calls me every once in a while,” Alana said. “He doesn’t really call me that much, which is kind of sad because he’s supposed to be my father, and I think if he’s my father, you should call me more.”

In the upcoming second season of “Mama June: From Not To Hot,” June reveals she is dating a new man.

“Seriously, I had been single for quite a while, and I honestly wasn’t looking for anything, and he wasn’t either. The truth is, he didn’t even know who Honey Boo Boo was or Mama June; his kids did, but he doesn’t watch reality TV. I guess he lives underneath a rock. And I love it,” she told the publication.

“I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him,” she said. “He’s my rock and my best friend.”

The reality TV mom also updated fans on keeping her 300 pound weight loss off and said that her bizarre diet tip is sleeping in until 1p to avoid breakfast.

“It’s not easy to eat like you’re ‘supposed to’ and hit the gym all the time, but I’m just trying to maintain it the best I can,” she said, adding that “portion control” plays a big part in her new healthy lifestyle.

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” premieres on Jan. 12 on WEtv.