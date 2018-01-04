Moms have a special way of embarrassing their kids, no matter how old they get.

A video shared by PEOPLE shows Honey Boo Boo and Mama June answering some rapid fire questions. These included innocent questions like “What was the last thing that made you laugh so hard you cried?” and “What was your last big splurge?”





During the rapid fire, Honey Boo Boo was asked to talk about the last time she was embarrassed. Mama June didn’t hesitate to jump in.

TRENDING: “Little Women” star Briana Renee files for divorce

“Has to be yesterday in the hotel lobby of the W when I farted and people were behind me,” said Mama June. “But I think they were more embarrassed than I was.”

Honey Boo Boo could hardly believe what her mom just said. Looking at her a little sideways, all she could say was, “OK.”