Mama June Shannon is finally sharing her top weight loss secrets after dropping nearly 300 pounds last year.

The reality star sat down with PEOPLE to discuss how she’s keeping her toned physique after dropping down to an impressive size 4.





“It’s not easy to eat like you’re ‘supposed to’ and hit the gym all the time, but I’m just trying to maintain it the best I can,” she said, adding that “portion control” plays a big part in her new healthy lifestyle.

Perhaps Shannon’s most bizarre weight loss tip is sleeping in late. She told the publication that she regularly sleeps until 1 p.m. to avoid eating breakfast. The “Mama June: From Not To Hot” star also traded in her signature “sketti” for “baked pork chops, corn and beans” or chicken for dinner, but snacking still seems to be her weakness.

“If I’m craving something sweet, Little Debbie jelly cakes are my favorite cheat snack,” she admitted.

Nearly a year after losing all of the weight, Shannon said she fluctuates here and there, but the most she has gained is 5 pounds.

Season 2 of Shannon’s hit reality series returns on Jan. 12, and this season, fans can look forward to watching Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson turn the tables on her mom and train her for an upcoming pageant.

“You thought coach Mama June was rough, wait until you meet coach Alana,” June’s youngest daughter told the cameras in a sneak peek.

Season 2 of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” premieres Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.