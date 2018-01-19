Mama June Shannon isn’t going to take crap from anybody, especially her ex’s new wife!

In a heated sneak peek up the upcoming episode of “Mama June: From Not To Hot,” Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s new wife, Jennifer Lamb, surprises Shannon with an unexpected visit to her home.





“Mike don’t know I’m here, because the last time Mike flew off the handle and I don’t want him nowhere near June. I’ll handle this,” she said in the sneak peek.

When Lamb shows up unannounced, Shannon is less than welcoming and snaps, “What the f**k are you doing here?”

Shannon told Lamb that Sugar Bear’s “very bad anger issues” are the reason why she is keeping their daughter away from him.

“It really scared the s**t out of myself, the s**t out of Alana and everybody else,” Shannon said. “Why would I allow him to see her unsupervised?”

“Unsupervised? Uh, I’m a human. I’m not going to do nuttin’ to the child,” Lamb fired back, adding, “You won’t give either one of us a chance, June, to get to know her.”

“I don’t even know Jennifer, and I definitely ain’t gonna trust her. I mean, I don’t trust Sugar Bear’s ass. You think I’m going to leave Alana in their care? Negative,” Shannon said in the confessional.

“She! Is! Eleven!” Shannon said. “He should already know her!”

“You should have worked a lot harder to make sure he got to know her,” Lamb said.

Later, in the confessional, Shannon said that Lamb just hasn’t known Sugar Bear long enough to really know him.

“I mean, Jennifer hasn’t been with him long enough to realize that every 12 to 18 months, Sugar Bear tries to be father of the year. He gets Alana all excited and then he lets her down,” she said.

An all-new episode of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” airs Friday night on WEtv.

