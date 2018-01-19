“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is quickly becoming a household name and the internet recently noticed a shocking resemblance between the young sensation and actress Natalie Portman.





Of course, Brown still has a long way to go if she wants to achieve the celebrity status of her doppelganger, but there are some people who aren’t entirely convinced that they aren’t the same person. And yes, it’s definitely a conspiracy theory of the highest order, but take a look at the side-by side photos:

As more people caught on to this little trick-of-the-eye, we kept pulling out photos of the pair and we kept getting confirmation that, yeah, they’re definitely the same person. Ok, maybe they’re not, but it’s shockingly uncanny.

Omg natalie portman and millie bobby brown do look the same 😱 pic.twitter.com/ukSbPqxVS6 — IconicAri (@karianagrand) January 16, 2018

The more you look at them, the freakier it becomes. Take a close look at the photos of Brown then watch this clip of one of Portman’s early auditions.

There’s quite an age difference between Millie Bobby Brown, who is only 13, and Natalie Portman at 36. Portman first started acting in 1994, according to her IMDb page, but she broke through with her role as Padme in the 1999 film “Star Wars: Episode I.”