Supermodel Claudia Schiffer really raked in the big bucks for her 60-second cameo in "Love Actually"
Margot Robbie revealed in interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she once found a  severed human foot on a beach.

Robbie sat down for an interview with Bryan Cranston, Armie Hammer, Diane Kruger, Robert Pattinson and Octavia Spencer for the The Hollywood Reporter’s movie star summit. They took questions in front of a live audience.


One story that was Robbie shared was more gruesome than others.

She explained that once, a movie director asked everyone to write down the “craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives.”

On the last day, all the stories were released, and everyone had to guess what story belonged to each person.

“It just reminded me that fascinating people are everywhere. Everywhere. Someone had been engaged to the princess of Zanzibar. Someone else had been in a plane crash where only 10 people survived. It just reminds you there are fascinating stories everywhere. Everyone has a story,” Robbie said.

Robbie’s story by far sounded the most crazy.

“I once found—and no one guessed that this was me—I found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua,” said Robbie.

She didn’t reveal any more details about the bizarre discovery, although Cranston joked that she used the foot “as a door stop.”

Margot Robbie revealed she once found something quite horrifying on a Nicaraguan beach Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
