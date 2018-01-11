Actress Margot Robbie visited the “The Ellen Degeneres Show” Wednesday to talk about her new movie, “I, Tonya,” but while she was there, a story about how Robbie had met the show’s host came up – and it was a gut-busting tale that just so happens to include former President Barack Obama.





Robbie recounted the story of how her and her husband, Tom Ackerley, had postponed their honeymoon for several months after their December 2016 wedding due to filming for “I, Tonya.” When they did finally set out on their romantic Tahitian honeymoon, they stayed at a small luxury resort for part of their trip.

On the day the couple arrived it was raining, so they were looking for something to do. The hotel suggested that they could visit the gym. The couple decided to take the hotel’s suggestion and went to change into gym clothes – this is where the story takes a hilarious turn. Ackerley decides to wear his “oldest gym shorts,” according to Robbie, that were short, pink and very revealing.

“Tom puts on these shorts, his oldest gym shorts, and they’re tiny,” Robbie tells the audience. “And they’re like really short and there’s nothing underneath, so he gets on his bicycle to ride there and I’m like, ‘Whoa. Babe, you cannot wear those shorts. They’re like ― you can see everything.’ And he’s like ‘C’mon. Who are we going to run into?’”

Unfortunately for Ackerley, the other guests at the resort included some very famous names, including Degeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Obama, and they all decided to head to the gym at the same time as the honeymooning couple.

“It was a very confined space, and we then had to do this whole, like, class, this stretching class, and Tom meanwhile is trying to like, not reveal anything,” she added. “And he’s dying and I’m crying so much, I’m about to crack a rib.”

While the incident may have been mortifying for Ackerley, Robbie did get to talk to the former president and found out that he thought she was a “very talented” actress.

