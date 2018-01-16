Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon might be exes, but they’re still friendly with each other — which is great news for their kids!





On Monday, Jan. 15, the former lovers teamed up to teach their 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, all about Martin Luther King Jr. during a trip to a museum.

“Celebrating today in honor of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior at the Kidspace Children’s Museum,” Carey captioned an Instagram post, adding the hashtags “#Dream” and “#ThankYouDrKing.”

It’s safe to say that Carey and Cannon have this co-parenting thing down. But will they ever get back together?

“Mariah and Nick are getting along great,” a source close to them told PEOPLE last year. “Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently.”

The friendly exes have been spotted out and about with the twins numerous times over the past few years, reuniting for a trip to Disneyland and to celebrate the twins’ sixth birthday. But back in 2017, the famous duo told “Entertainment Tonight” that they’re just doing what’s best for their kids.

“We’re together when it counts,” Carey said. “We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing.”

“It’s so perfect right now. Honestly, I’m working on being the best me that I can possibly be, and from that, I’m working on being the best father that I can be, and that’s a plate full right there,” Cannon echoed. “I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl, but I think as mature adults, I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.”

In addition to being dad to the twins, Cannon welcomed son Golden, 10 months, in late February 2017, whom he shares with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell.

