Mariah Carey will get a second shot at performing during “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest” after totally bombing her performance last year.


The pop icon announced the big news in a joint statement with Dick Clark Productions, saying, “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.’ See you in Times Square!”

Carey also shared the news by tweeting, “Take 2.”

In a public spat, the singer blamed her disastrous performance last year on ear piece issues and later accused the production company of purposely attempting to sabotage her. Dick Clark Productions denied involvement in Carey’s meltdown in a statement:

In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that Dick Clark Productions had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.

“It is difficult to perform in Times Square,” Ryan Seacrest followed up on his On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio show in January, “[Carey] knows what Times Square is about. It’s complicated. Imagine every single TV outlet in the world was there. So, there’s all kinds of technical things going on.”

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
