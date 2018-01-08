Menu
Debra Messing made Giuliana Rancic visibly uncomfortable by calling out E! to her face at the Golden Globes
Mariah Carey gave Ryan Seacrest some major side-eye on the Golden Globes red carpet after he asked about her less-than-perfect New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square.


You may recall the series of technical difficulties Carey experienced during her performance for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” There were also some not-so-technical difficulties, like Carey stopping mid-performance to ask for some hot tea.

“I was told there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster!” she told the audience. “Okay, well we’ll just have to rough it. I’m gonna be like everybody else with no hot tea.”
She tweeted a photo later, which quickly became the internet’s first meme of 2018.

On the Golden Globes red carpet a week later, Seacrest asked her about the New Year’s Eve moment, then quickly backed off after he seemed to sense her annoyance.

Carey responded that said she doesn’t like to dwell on past events.

Seacrest, who seemed to be backpedaling a bit, said “people loved it” and noted the strain New Year’s Eve’s sub-freezing temperatures put on her vocal chords.

Regardless of what happened last week, Carey looked stunning on the red carpet and seems to be putting the past where it belongs: in the past.

