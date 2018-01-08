Mariah Carey deserved an extra paycheck for her performance as a seat filler at last night’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Due to a little misunderstanding, the famous diva ended up sitting in seat that belonged to someone else — right next to Steven Spielberg!





Carey claims that she claimed the closest empty seat she could find as a commercial break came to an end while she was returning from the bathroom.

“Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg,” Carey wrote.

“Cut to next commercial break,” she continued, “guess who comes back to her seat…”

Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg 😮😮 Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat… — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

The answer was none other than Meryl Streep!

It was queen vs. queen!

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

💖💖💖💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

Apparently Meryl saw the funny side.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling just called out Reese Witherspoon — and we’re loling

It was an eventful evening for Mariah, who also gave Ryan Seacrest some major side-eye on the Golden Globes red carpet after he asked about her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square.

You may recall the series of technical difficulties Carey experienced during her performance that kicked off 2017 on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” For the recent start of 2018, Carey took another shot, and everything went smoothly. However, there was a not-so-technical difficulty: Carey stopping mid-performance to ask for some hot tea.

Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance pic.twitter.com/IHOxdCoIke — mariah carey archive (@mariaharchive) January 1, 2018

“I was told there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster!” she told the audience. “Okay, well we’ll just have to rough it. I’m gonna be like everybody else with no hot tea.”

She tweeted a photo later, which quickly became the internet’s first meme of 2018.