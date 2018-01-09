Due to a little misunderstanding, famous diva Mariah Carey ended up sitting in a seat that didn’t belong to her during Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony.





Carey claims that she claimed the closest empty seat she could find as a commercial break came to an end while she was returning from the bathroom.

“Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg,” Carey wrote.

“Cut to next commercial break,” she continued, “guess who comes back to her seat…”

The answer was none other than Meryl Streep!

It was queen vs. queen!

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

Luckily for Mariah, Meryl saw the funny side. And she made sure to share her side of the story during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Bitch stole my seat!” Streep told host Jimmy Kimmel.

“Yeah I came over and there she was next to [Steven] Spielberg sucking up. She said, ‘Oh my god, they made me sit down!’ Because you know we’re moving they make you … Everyone has to drop to their seat,” the 20-time Oscar-nominee then compared the whole affair to a game of musical chairs.

“I was left out. I said, ‘No, no. Stay there. I’ll sit on your lap.’ Because, you know, it looked comfy,” Streep added.

Streep was nominated for her role as Washington Post publisher Kay Graham in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post.” Kimmel asked Streep if she had heard the rumor that President Donald Trump asked for a screener of the film.“No, but I’m sure I will hear about it!” The legendary actress responded.

