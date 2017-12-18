Menu
Lola Consuelos is growing up right before our very eyes.

On Sunday, the daughter of Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos joined her mother on the red carpet for the 2017 CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute event in New York City. Ripa was hosting the event with old pal Anderson Cooper.


Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lola, 16, opted for a gorgeous pink frock while her famous mom stunned in a sparkly LBD. Cooper kept it traditional with a dapper black suit.

The moment on the red carpet comes just days after Lola apparently “approved” the family’s holiday card, which Ripa shared with the world on Instagram over the weekend.

“Wishing you a LIT holiday season! With love from the Consuelos gang. 🔥✨💫🎄(and yes, Lola approved),” she wrote.

Like her brothers, Michael, 20. and Joaquin, 14, Lola has pretty much stayed out of the spotlight, though last year, she joined her father on the red carpet for the premiere of “Nine Lives.”

She also appeared alongside her father at the 2016 CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute event and at his premiere of “Nine Lives” just last year.

Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

She is taking the red carpet by storm!

