Mark Hamill recalls things getting hot and heavy between him and Carrie Fisher on the set of “Star Wars,” confirming the pair used to have some steamy moments together.





Hamill, 66, is currently promoting the latest Star Wars flick, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which hits theaters Friday.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hamill recalled there was instant chemistry between him and Fisher while filming the first Star Wars movie, which came out in 1977. Despite the attraction, he knew not to get involved with a co-star. But on one apparently booze-induced moment of passion, the two apparently broke professional protocol.

“I remember one time – I’m sure alcohol was involved – we were talking about kissing techniques. I said: ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’ And she said: ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know we’re making out like teenagers!” Hamill said.

But things didn’t go much farther than that.

“But the one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing. Which was unfortunate for me because the rocket launch sequence had been initiated,” Hamill joked.

After that incident, though, Hamill said they became great friends, as close as siblings.

“I wasn’t her best friend – she had so many friends and I’d go to parties with her and I would be the only one there I’d never heard of. But there was a comfort level that we’d achieved because she knew I wasn’t ever angling for a favor or trying to get her to introduce me to this agent or this director. We became like real siblings over the years,” he said.

Hamill said Fisher has been sorely missed by all.

“Gosh darn it, I still think of her in the present tense, you know?” he said.